Грузооборот российских портов в марте 2022 года в деталях
17.10.2025

Russian Ports’ Throughput in September 2025 Up 7.9%

    31.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 0.5% in December
    Export grew by 5.6%, import declined by 6%
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    21.03.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 12, 2023
    On week 12, freight rates in Azov and Black Sea region started to fall again.
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    21.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 35.6% in January 2025
    Export grew by 40.2%, import by 31.9%
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    05.05.2025
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in March 2025 Down 5.5%
    Import declined by 13.2%, export grew by 5.6%
    2025Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    26.05.2025
    Sovcomflot Posts Revenue Decline for Q4 2025
    Sovcomflot has published a general consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2025.
    2025SovcomflotFinance
    18.08.2025
    Cargo Carried by Volga-Baltic Inland Waterways up 11.7%
    During the first half of 2025, 7.1 million tons of cargo was carried by the Volga-Baltic inland waterways.
    2025Inland shippingVolga-Baltic CanalCargo
