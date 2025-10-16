SeaNews Information&Consulting
Тестовая партия сладостей из Китая на терминале Глобал Портс в бухте Врангеля
16.10.2025

Global Ports’ Far East Terminal Handles First Shipment of Confectionery from China

    • Global Ports’ Far East Terminal, part of Delo Group, has handled a test reefer shipment of confectionery from China, Delo Group said in a statement.

    The delivery was conducted under a new direct container multimodal service operated by RefAgroTrans. The shipment comprised marmalade, waffles, and other sweets produced in Ningbo transported in a 40’ autonomous refrigerated container to the terminal in Wrangel Bay.

    From there, the candies were carried on board a container train to the railway station of Selyatino in the Moscow region for final distribution to retail outlets through regional logistics centers.

    A key feature of this service is the use of autonomous reefer containers, which maintain a consistent temperature throughout the entire journey. These units can operate either from an electrical power source or independently using a built-in fuel tank. This capability is essential for preserving temperature-sensitive goods during rail transit and terminal operations. The containers can run autonomously for up to 35 days and can be refueled as required.

    To support the clients’ reefer logistics solution, Global Ports has invested in the necessary infrastructure across its terminals. In 2025, Global Ports’ Far East Terminal more than doubled its reefer yard capacity. The facility can now simultaneously accommodate 544 forty-foot containers with operational refrigeration units.

    The terminal is equipped with multi-tiered racking systems with dedicated storage slots and full power connectivity. Additionally, a dedicated mobile refuelling truck has been purchased to service the containers’ fuel tanks on-site, ensuring uninterrupted operation.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


