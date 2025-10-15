SeaNews Information&Consulting
Погрузка на экспорт по жд железной руды, 8 месяцев 2025
15.10.2025

Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in January-August 2025

    • In August 2025, the loading of export designated ferrous metals grew, Russian Railways have reported. Railway traffic of such commodities was up 14.4% year-on-year to 2.2 mn tons.

    During January-August 2025, export designated ferrous metals traffic amounted to 16.6 mn tons including 1.8 mn tons carried in containers (56.4 thousand TEU, up 1.6-fold year-on-year).

    Export ferrous metals nomenclatures includes various sorts of rolled steel, iron sheets, stock steel, slabs and other products.

    Most of the export designated traffic, 11.8 mn tons, up 15.9% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. 7.4 mn tons, up 16.9%, was transported to the Southern ports, 2.7 mn tons, up 25.2%, to the Northwestern ports, and 1.5 mn tons, up 4.6%, to the Russian Far East ports.

    Ferrous metals export via railway border crossings increased 14.5% to make 4.8 mn tons.

    The largest volumes of ferrous metals in January-August 2025 were loaded onto rail in the Lipetsk (5.7 mn tons, up 14.4% year-on-year), Chelyabinsk (2.3 mn tons, up 44.7%) and Sverdlovsk (1.9 mn tons, up 38.4%) regions.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    No publications found
