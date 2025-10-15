SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Назначен управляющий директор ВМТП
15.10.2025

MD of Commercial Port of Vladivostok Appointed

    • Ivan Radchenko has been appointed Managing Director of Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO Transport Group, FESCO said in a statement.

    Radchenko has an extensive experience in Russian and international transport and logistics companies, prior to this appointment he was director of major container terminals in the Baltic and in the Russian Far East. He also occupied various positions in Commercial Port of Vladivostok during the 2000s, the Group added.

    Dmitry Pankov, who was acting MD of Commercial Port of Vladivostok, will continue supervising the port division of FESCO as a Deputy CEO o the Group and will chair the Group’s Supervisory Board.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO Transport Group


