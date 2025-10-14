SeaNews Information&Consulting
14.10.2025

Russia-China Cross-Border Rail Traffic, 8 Months 2025

    • Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border made 27.2 mn tons during the first 8 months of 2025, level with the January-August 2024 result, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

    Export rail traffic from Russia to China increased 0.2% to 25.6 mn tons.

    Export traffic via the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border crossing checkpoint amounted to 13.6 mn tons, down 0.3% year-on-year, including more than 4 mn tons of coal (-20.9%), 3.1 mn tons of iron ore (-3.7%) и 1.3 mn tons of paper (+28.8%).

    Export via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing increased 4.4% to 5.8 mn tons, including almost 3 mn tons of coal (+20.6%) and 1.3 mn tons of iron ore (up 1.7-fold).

    Rail export via the Nizhneleninskoe-Tongjiang border crossing was up 17% to 4.2 mn tons including 2.7 mn tons of coal (+10.2%) and 1.4 mn tons of iron ore (+33.2%).

    Export via the Kamyshovaya-Hunchun border crossing dropped 28.3% to 1.8 mn tons including 1.5 mn tons of coal (-34.6%) and 151.4 thousand tons of oil and products (up almost 5-fold).

    45% of the total export traffic during the period under report was coal amounting to a total of 11.4 mn tons, down 9.4% year-on-year.

    Photo: Russian Railways


