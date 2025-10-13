New Rail Service from China to Central Russia

Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a regular rail service from Anhui Province in China to Ulyanovsk in Russia, the Group has announced.

The train is routed from the railway station of Hefeibei in China via the railway border crossings of Erlian (China), Zamyn-Uud (Mongolia) and Naushki (Russia).

The transit time is 20 days and the service frequency is twice a month with an option of expanding the frequency to three time a month.

The service is aimed mainly for car, car parts, componentry ad equipment, but can also be used to deliver LCL, heavylift cargo and chemical products.

