SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый жд сервис из Китая в Ульяновск
13.10.2025

New Rail Service from China to Central Russia

    • Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a regular rail service from Anhui Province in China to Ulyanovsk in Russia, the Group has announced.

    The train is routed from the railway station of Hefeibei in China via the railway border crossings of Erlian (China), Zamyn-Uud (Mongolia) and Naushki (Russia).

    The transit time is 20 days and the service frequency is twice a month with an option of expanding the frequency to three time a month.

    The service is aimed mainly for car, car parts, componentry ad equipment, but can also be used to deliver LCL, heavylift cargo and chemical products.

    Photo: Delo Group


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.05.2025
    Volga-Dnepr Starts Flights from Urumqi to Moscow
    This is a third regular air service from China offered by Volga-Dnepr since 2022.
    Air logisticsChinaUrumqiВолга-Днепр
    0
    19.06.2025
    Delo Group’s Cuba Service Gets Subsidy
    The shipping service from Russia to Cuba operated by Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has been included into the RF Ministry of industry and trade’s subsidy programme.
    CubaDelo GroupSubsidyRuscon
    0
    03.09.2025
    KTZ Launches New Format for Transporting Vegetable Oil to China
    Using flexitanks
    ChinaFlexitankKazakhstan Temir ZholySunflower oil
    0
    24.03.2025
    Delo Group Invests 24 Billion Rubles in 2024
    Delo Group invested 24 billion rubles ($280.5 million) in 2024, up 33% year-on-year.
    2024Delo GroupInvestmentFinance
    0
    03.07.2025
    Russia-China Rail Cross-Border Traffic, 5 Months 2025
    Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border made 13.5 mn tons during the first 5 months of 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025ChinaExportRussian Railways
    0
    24.04.2025
    Rail Service from Moscow to Perm Starts
    The transit time is 4 days.
    Block trainDelo GroupПермьRuscon
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.10.2025 Global Ports’ Far East Terminal Handles First Shipment of Confectionery from China
    16.10.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 11.4% in September 2025
    14.10.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 4% in January-August 2025
    13.10.2025 New Rail Service from China to Central Russia
    10.10.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in August 2025 Down 10%
    26.09.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in August 2025 Down 16.1%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •