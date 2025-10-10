SeaNews Information&Consulting
ОСК представила проект отечественного газовоза
10.10.2025

United Shipbuilding Corp Presents LNG Tanker Design

    • United Shipbuilding Corp Presents LNG Tanker DesignUnited Shipbuilding Corporation demonstrated a model during the 14th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum held in September in St. Petersburg.

    The 170,000 cubic meters capacity Arc 4 Synergy ship design was developed in cooperation between the Neva Dsigne Bureau and North Design Bureau, both parts of USC.

    The ship power system, the engines, the cargo tanks, the gas membrane, the propeller to be installed on board the vessel will be all 100% Russian made. 90% of other details and components will be also of Russian make.

    The tanker is designed to serve Gazprom’s gas terminal in the port of Ust-Luga in the Baltic.

    Vessel particulars:

    • Cargo capacity: 170,000 cubic meters
    • LOA: 299 meters
    • Beam: 47 meters
    • Speed: up to 19.5 knots.

    Photo: courtesy of USC


  •  




