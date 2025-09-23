Railway Shipment of Grain Up 8% in August 2025

Russian Railways loaded 2.5 mn tons of grain during August 2025, up 8% year-on-year, the company said in its social media account.

1.8 mn tons (+7.3%) of this amount was export designated including 1.4 mn tons (+15.4%) carried to ports.

Intra-Russia rail transportation of grain cargoes made 620 thousand tons, up 10.2% year-on-year.

The largest grain shipments were from Stavropol Kray (306 thousand tons, +5.6%), Lipetsk (200 thousand ton tons, +12%) and Volgograd regions (192 thousand tons, +23.2%).

Photo: Russian Railways