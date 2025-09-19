China Ups Import of Chocolates from Urals

The sales of chocolates made in the Urals Federal region grew 38% during 2025, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

According to the customs statistics, the share of Urals-made chocolates and cocoa containing products export to China amounts to about a sixth of the overall exports.

China remains the most attractive export market for the Urals businesses. However, so far the largest buyer is Kazakhstan.

Since the year start, 460 tons of chocolates worth 128 mn rubles ($1.6 mn) was exported from the Urals including 73 tons designated for China, up 38% year-on-year.

During June and July, China imported 4.8 tons of Urals-made chocolates woth more than 1.2 mn rubles ($14.8 thousand).

Photo: podarki-td.ru