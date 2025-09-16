SeaNews Information&Consulting
Утверждена дорожная карта проекта мультимодального логистического центра Джалинда
16.09.2025

Road Map for Dzhalinda Logistics Center Approved

    • A workgroup presided by Fyodor Shishlakov, Deputy Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) has approved the road map for a project to develop a multimodal logistics center on the basis of Dzhalinda River Port in the Amur region of the Russian Far East.

    According to the Agency, the project will be developed in a close connection with major transport and logistics projects underway in the Russian Far East, such as the Russia-China border crossing at Dzhalinda-Mohe.

    The new logistics center will offer an alternative trade lane via the Amur River helping expand trade links with China.

    A detailed plan for Dzhalinda River Port is to be finalized in 2026. Other works include building railway lines to the port and reconstructing the border crossing checkpoint infrastructure.

    Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport


