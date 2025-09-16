SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Порт Восточный возвращается в ротацию
16.09.2025

Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 1.4% in August 2025

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.02.2025
    Russian Baltic Ports in January 2025: Piece Cargo Down
    Export declined by 1.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    16.06.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 24, 2023
    On week 24, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remained steady.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    05.08.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-July 2025 Declines 7.3%
    In January-July 2025, Russian Railways loaded 646.6 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRussian Railways
    0
    22.05.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 21, 2023
    On week 21, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain on the previous week’s level.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    05.02.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024: Piece Cargo Up
    Export was up 5.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    29.05.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 22, 2023
    On week 22, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region declined again.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.09.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 1.4% in August 2025
    12.09.2025 Russia’s Aurora Line Makes First Voyage by Northern Sea Route
    11.09.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-August 2025
    10.09.2025 Global Ports Tests First Electric Reach Stacker
    09.09.2025 First in Russia Portal Customs Scanner in Operation at Vladivostok
    08.09.2025 FESCO Adds Direct Call at Baltiysk
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •