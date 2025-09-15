Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-August 2025

Russian Railways have reported a 23.7% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-August 2025. 28.2 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

Most of the export fertilizers, 23.5 mn tons, up 22% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 20.9 mn tons, up 25.5% to the Russian Northwest ports and 2.7 mn tons, up 1.7%, to the Southern ports.

4.6 mn tons, up 33.3%, was transported via railway border crossing checkpoints.

The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January-August 2025 amounted to 46.9 mn tons, 4% above the figure for the first 8 months of 2024.

The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (12.6 mn tons, up 3% year-on-year), Murmansk region (10.2 mn tons, up 1.1%) and Vologda region (4.1 mn tons, up 22.5%).

