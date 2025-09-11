SeaNews Information&Consulting
11.09.2025

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 37, 2023

    • On week 37, the Azov and Black Sea region saw a continued downward trend in freight rates. Contracts for a shipment of 3,000 tons of wheat from Azov to Marmara Sea ports are being concluded at USD41-42 per ton, Sea Lines shipbrokers report.

    The demand for small-tonnage shipments of Russian grain in Turkey and the Eastern Mediterranean countries is declining. River shipments are also declining, despite a large number of requests for indications.

    The export fee on wheat from Russia for the period from 10 to 16 September increased to 168.6 rubles per ton, while the taxes on corn and barley remain at zero.

    According to Sea Lines, on week 37 freight rates for shipping wheat by 3,000 dwt bulkers from Azov make $40 pmt to the Black Sea, $42 pmt to Marmara, $60 pmt to Mersin and $62 pmt to Egypt.

    Freight rates from Rostov AB (after bridge) are $1 above, from Rostov BB (before bridge) the same, from Yeisk and Taganrog $1 below, and from Temryuk $3 below those from the port of Azov.

    In the Caspian, freight rates for some destinations went up.

    On week 37, freight rates for shipping corn by 3,000 dwt bulkers to Iran make $28 pmt from Aktau, $32 pmt from Makhachkala, and $40 pmt from Astrakhan.

    Please note that the rates cited in this article are average market rates. We ask our readers to pay attention that this information is not a commercial offer and cannot be an example for comparison in commercial disputes and arbitration.

    Photo: Triton


