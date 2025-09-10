SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первый электрический ричстакер на терминале Глобал Портс
10.09.2025

Global Ports Tests First Electric Reach Stacker

    • Global Ports has acquired an electric-driven reach stacker for its St. Petersburg-based First Container Terminal. This is the first fully electric- container reach stacker at Delo Grooup’s terminals.

    The SANY unit of Chinese make has a lifting capacity of 45 tons and is powered by two electric engines with a total capacity of 3 0 KWt and accumulators with a capacity of 5-7 KWt per hour.

    The electric reach stacker makes less noise compared to diesel units and does not emit greenhouse gases and other combustion products.

    The unit is equipped with an integrated video control system and a state of the art fire detection and fire fighting system.

    With the new unit, FCT operates now 10 reach stackers including seven 45-ton capacity machines and three 10-ton capacity ones.

    Photo: courtesy of Global Ports


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.05.2025
    Global Ports Increases Reefer Capacity in Russian Far East
    Global Ports’ marine container terminal in the Russian Far East has increased the capacity of its reefer container yard.
    Global PortsReeferRussian Far East
    0
    27.05.2025
    TransContainer First in Russia to Implement Hybrid Reach Stackers
    TransContainer has become the first Russian company to develop a technical specification for and acquire electromechanical reach stackers.
    EquipmentReach stackerTransContainer
    0
    24.03.2025
    Global Ports Inaugurates Dry Bulk Facility at PLP
    Global Ports has put into operation a dry bulk facility at its container terminal Petrolesport in St. Petersburg.
    Dry bulkGlobal PortsPetrolesport
    0
    20.08.2025
    Moby Dik Handles Fish Fodder
    2,000 tons of fish fodder stuffed into big bags was delivered from Turkey.
    Global PortsMoby DikFishing industry
    0
    16.04.2025
    Moby Dik Loads Dump Trucks for Africa
    Global Ports’ Kronshtadt-based terminal Moby Dik has handled 30 grain dump trucks with trailers.
    Global PortsHeavyliftMoby Dik
    0
    25.06.2025
    First Autonomous Reefer Containers from China at FCT
    First Container Terminal in St. Petersburg, part of Global Ports, has received the first shipment of autonomous reefer containers stuffed with meat from China.
    ChinaFirst Container TerminalGlobal PortsIntermodal
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    10.09.2025 Global Ports Tests First Electric Reach Stacker
    09.09.2025 First in Russia Portal Customs Scanner in Operation at Vladivostok
    08.09.2025 FESCO Adds Direct Call at Baltiysk
    03.09.2025 KTZ Launches New Format for Transporting Vegetable Oil to China
    03.09.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in July 2025 Down 44.9%
    01.09.2025 FESCO Posts H1 2025 Financials and Operations Results
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •