Global Ports Tests First Electric Reach Stacker

Global Ports has acquired an electric-driven reach stacker for its St. Petersburg-based First Container Terminal. This is the first fully electric- container reach stacker at Delo Grooup’s terminals.

The SANY unit of Chinese make has a lifting capacity of 45 tons and is powered by two electric engines with a total capacity of 3 0 KWt and accumulators with a capacity of 5-7 KWt per hour.

The electric reach stacker makes less noise compared to diesel units and does not emit greenhouse gases and other combustion products.

The unit is equipped with an integrated video control system and a state of the art fire detection and fire fighting system.

With the new unit, FCT operates now 10 reach stackers including seven 45-ton capacity machines and three 10-ton capacity ones.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports