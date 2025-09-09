KTZ and China COSCO Shipping Discuss Strategic Cooperation Expansion

A meeting was held in Shanghai between Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Logistics of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Yerlan Koishibayev and Vice President of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Mr. Lin Ji at the end of August.

According to the press service of JSC NC KTZ, the parties summed up the results of their joint work and discussed new opportunities for deepening cooperation in the field of transport and logistics services.

JSC NC KTZ presented strategic projects for infrastructure development aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s position as a key transit hub in the East-West and North-South directions.

Separately, the successful implementation of the joint Khorgos Gateway project was noted, which became an example of effective international partnership.

Prospects for joint work on new terminal capacities, development of multimodal transportation, as well as participation in logistics projects in the Caspian region and Europe were also discussed.

The strategic importance of the partnership between JSC NC KTZ and COSCO Shipping for the development of Kazakhstan’s transit potential, expansion of international logistics routes and strengthening of trade and economic ties was noted.

Photo: courtesy of KTZ