SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«Дальтрансуголь» рассчитывает увеличить перевалку на 30%
09.09.2025

KTZ and China COSCO Shipping Discuss Strategic Cooperation Expansion

    • A meeting was held in Shanghai between Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Logistics of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Yerlan Koishibayev and Vice President of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Mr. Lin Ji at the end of August.

    According to the press service of JSC NC KTZ, the parties summed up the results of their joint work and discussed new opportunities for deepening cooperation in the field of transport and logistics services.

    JSC NC KTZ presented strategic projects for infrastructure development aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s position as a key transit hub in the East-West and North-South directions.

    Separately, the successful implementation of the joint Khorgos Gateway project was noted, which became an example of effective international partnership.

    Prospects for joint work on new terminal capacities, development of multimodal transportation, as well as participation in logistics projects in the Caspian region and Europe were also discussed.

    The strategic importance of the partnership between JSC NC KTZ and COSCO Shipping for the development of Kazakhstan’s transit potential, expansion of international logistics routes and strengthening of trade and economic ties was noted.

    Photo: courtesy of KTZ


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    03.03.2025
    Russia and Iraq Sign Agreement on Maritime Transport
    Russia an Iraq held negotiations on cooperation in transport and transport infrastructure development.
    AgreementCooperationIraqPolitical
    0
    07.03.2025
    Kazakhstan to Develop Poti Port in Georgia
    KTZ and PTC Holding agreed on joint development of terminal infrastructure in Georgia.
    Container terminalGeorgiaKazakhstan Temir ZholyPoti
    0
    03.09.2025
    KTZ Launches New Format for Transporting Vegetable Oil to China
    Using flexitanks
    ChinaFlexitankKazakhstan Temir ZholySunflower oil
    0
    12.03.2025
    Three New Kazakh-Chinese Terminals to Be Launched in 2025
    Next year, two more terminals are to be put into operation.
    ChinaKazakhstan Temir ZholyTerminal
    0
    21.03.2025
    Ruscon Signs Up with Russian and Foreign Partners at TransRussia
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, signed a number of agreements at TransRussia in Moscow.
    AgreementCooperationDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    20.05.2025
    Belarus Interested in Omani Ports
    Belarus is interested in using Oman’s port infrastructure in order to develop mutual trade as well as trade with other countries.
    CooperationPortsБеларусьОман
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    09.09.2025 First in Russia Portal Customs Scanner in Operation at Vladivostok
    08.09.2025 FESCO Adds Direct Call at Baltiysk
    03.09.2025 KTZ Launches New Format for Transporting Vegetable Oil to China
    03.09.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in July 2025 Down 44.9%
    01.09.2025 FESCO Posts H1 2025 Financials and Operations Results
    01.09.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 1.7%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •