09.09.2025

First in Russia Portal Customs Scanner in Operation at Vladivostok

    • FESCO Transport Group has put into operation a stationary portal customs scanner in its Commercial Port of Vladivostok. This is the first scanner of the kind operable in a sea port in Russia, and the fifth in the world, the Group noted.

    The scanner allows of controlling containers while the trucks carrying them are moving without the drivers leaving the cab.

    The new equipment is expected to sufficiently reduce the time spent on customs control and, as a result, the time that cargo stays at the port.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


