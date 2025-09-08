Medicines Export from Vladimir Region Growing

The Vladimir Customs House reports a growing export of medicines, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

During January-July 2025, readymade medicines and their components export from the region reached 2.8 bn rubles ($34.6 mn), up 65% year-on-year.

Drugs and immunologic products made by Vladimir-based manufacturers are in demand in African, Asian and South American countries, as well as in the Eurasian Economic Union members.

Besides, more than 20 countries acquire veterinary medicines and vaccines for cattle, poultry and fish. The export of such products amounted to some 900 mn rubles ($11.1 mn) in January-July 2025.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service