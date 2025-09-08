SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт лекарств в регионе деятельности Владимирской таможни
08.09.2025

Medicines Export from Vladimir Region Growing

    • The Vladimir Customs House reports a growing export of medicines, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

    During January-July 2025, readymade medicines and their components export from the region reached 2.8 bn rubles ($34.6 mn), up 65% year-on-year.

    Drugs and immunologic products made by Vladimir-based manufacturers are in demand in African, Asian and South American countries, as well as in the Eurasian Economic Union members.

    Besides, more than 20 countries acquire veterinary medicines and vaccines for cattle, poultry and fish. The export of such products amounted to some 900 mn rubles ($11.1 mn) in January-July 2025.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    20.08.2025
    Fruit and Nuts Import via Sheremetyevo Growing
    Almost 3.5 thousand tons of fruit and nuts carried by road was imported via the Sheremetyevo Customs during January-June 2025.
    Customs statisticsFruitImportNuts
    0
    22.04.2025
    Rapeseed Oil Export from Siberia Growing
    Rapeseed oil export from Siberia demonstrated a significant growth in the first quarter of 2025.
    ExportRapeseedSiberia
    0
    25.02.2025
    Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic in January 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 1.4-fold year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January 2025.
    2025ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    13.01.2025
    Export Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Set
    The Government of the Russian Federation has defined the amount of tariff quotas for the export of ferrous scrap and waste outside the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025.
    ExportFerrous metalsQuotaScrap metal
    0
    31.03.2025
    Cheese Export from Omsk Region Growing
    Customs statistics is demonstrating a growth of cheese export from Omsk region.
    CheeseСustomsExportОмск
    0
    28.02.2025
    Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    The Government of the Russian Federation is implementing a ban on car petrol export w.e.f. March 1.
    ExportGovernmentPetrolRestrictions
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    08.09.2025 FESCO Adds Direct Call at Baltiysk
    03.09.2025 KTZ Launches New Format for Transporting Vegetable Oil to China
    03.09.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in July 2025 Down 44.9%
    01.09.2025 FESCO Posts H1 2025 Financials and Operations Results
    01.09.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 1.7%
    28.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in July 2025 Down 16%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •