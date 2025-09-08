FESCO Adds Direct Call at Baltiysk

FESCO Transport Group has made first direct calls at Baltiysk in Kaliningrad region in the framework of its FESCO Baltorient Line (FBOL) deep sea service between China, India and St. Petersburg, German Maslov, Deputy CEO, FESCO liner and logistics division, said speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The first containership to make a direct call on August 8 was the mv “Kapitan Maslov” delivering more than 950 TEU followed by the mn “Sankt Peterburg” delivering more than 400 TEU on September 1. After unloading, the both vessels continued to St. Petersburg.

FESCO carried car parts, consumer goods and frozen products to Kaliningrad region. The company sees a growing interest in direct shipments to Kaliningrad, G.Maslov said.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO