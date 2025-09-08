SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Рускон и Европласт подписали соглашение
08.09.2025

FESCO Adds Direct Call at Baltiysk

    • FESCO Transport Group has made first direct calls at Baltiysk in Kaliningrad region in the framework of its FESCO Baltorient Line (FBOL) deep sea service between China, India and St. Petersburg, German Maslov, Deputy CEO, FESCO liner and logistics division, said speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

    The first containership to make a direct call on August 8 was the mv “Kapitan Maslov” delivering more than 950 TEU followed by the mn “Sankt Peterburg” delivering more than 400 TEU on September 1. After unloading, the both vessels continued to St. Petersburg.

    FESCO carried car parts, consumer goods and frozen products to Kaliningrad region. The company sees a growing interest in direct shipments to Kaliningrad, G.Maslov said.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.02.2025
    FESCO Adds Port Call to Intra Asia Service
    FESCO Transport Group has upgraded its FESCO Intra Asia Service between Malaysia and Viet Nam.
    FESCO Intra-AsiaMalaysiaViet Nam
    0
    04.07.2025
    FESCO Launches First Tank Container Block Train
    FESCO Transport Group has organized its first block train consisting of tank containers.
    Block trainFESCO Tank container
    0
    13.05.2025
    FESCO Makes First Call at Ho Shi Minh
    FESCO-operated “Sankt-Peterburg” made the first direct call at Ho Shi Minh in Viet Nam on May 2.
    FESCO Port rotationViet Nam
    0
    11.04.2025
    AI Makes Vladivostok Smart and Secure Port
    FESCO Transport Group and NtechLab have completed the implementation of an AI-based multi-object video analysis security tool.
    AIFESCO InnovationSecurity
    0
    16.01.2025
    New Ferry Service to Kaliningrad Starts
    In January, a new regular ferry service starts operating between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.
    FerryKaliningradPionerskySt. Petersburg
    0
    18.04.2025
    Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    Kaliningrad Oblast Customs is to be subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration.
    СustomsKaliningradNorthwest Customs Administration
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    08.09.2025 FESCO Adds Direct Call at Baltiysk
    03.09.2025 KTZ Launches New Format for Transporting Vegetable Oil to China
    03.09.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in July 2025 Down 44.9%
    01.09.2025 FESCO Posts H1 2025 Financials and Operations Results
    01.09.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 1.7%
    28.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in July 2025 Down 16%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •