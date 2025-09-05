SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Новый сухогруз для Каспия
05.09.2025

New Dry Cargo Ship for Caspian

    • Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation has started the mooring trials of the newly built RSD 49 Design dry cargo ship “Kaspiysky Bereg” (literally, “Caspian Shore”).

    The vessel will undergo a checkup of its basic systems and the main power plant. At the same time, the finishing of the cabins and other accommodations will continue.

    The RSD 49 universal dry cargo ships are designed for carrying general, breakbulk, timber, grain and high and heavy as well as hazardous cargo in the Caspian, Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White and North seas. They can also make voyages around Europe and in the Irish Sea in winter.

    The unique feature of this vessels design is a large middle hold 52 meters long, which allows of transporting oversize cargo.

    The “Kaspiysky Bereg” is being built to the order of Astrakhan Port JSC and will be deployed in the Caspian.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 139.95 m;
    • Beam: 16,6 m;
    • Heoght: 6 m;
    • River deadweight at 3,60 m draft: 4,520 tons;
    • Sea draft at 4, 70 m dratf:7,510 tons;
    • Number of holds: 3;
    • Cargo holds capacity: 10,921 cub. m;
    • Ballast tanks capacity: 3,959 cub. m;
    • Mainengine: 2 x 1200 KWt;
    • Crew: 10 / 13 members.

    Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation


