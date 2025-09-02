SeaNews Information&Consulting
Жд перевозки через погранпереходы с Китаем, 7 месяцев 2025
02.09.2025

Russia-China Cross-Border Rail Traffic, 7 Months 2025

    • Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border made 20.4 mn tons during the first 7 months of 2025, level with the January-July 2025 result, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

    Export rail traffic from Russia to China increased 0.8% to 22.4 mn tons.

    Export traffic via the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border crossing checkpoint amounted to 11.8 mn tons, up 0.6% year-on-year, including 3.5 mn tons of coal (-20.6%), 2.7 mn tons of iron ore (-0.9%) и 1.mn tons of paper (+23.8%)..

    Export via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing increased 5.8% to 5.2 mn tons, including 2.6 mn tons of coal (+22.9%) and 1.2 mn tons of iron ore (up 1.8-fold).

    Rail export via the Nizhneleninskoe-Tongjiang border crossing was up 17% to 3.6 mn tons including 2.3 mn tons of coal (+12.6%) and 1.2 mn tons of iron ore (+27.8%).

    Export via the Kamyshovaya-Hunchun border crossing dropped 25.9% to 1.6 mn tons including 1.4 mn tons of coal (-31.7%) and 122.4 thousand tons of oil and products (up 5.3-fold).

    45% of the total export traffic during the period under report was coal amounting to a total of 10 mn tons, down 7.6% year-on-year.

    Photo: Russian Railways


