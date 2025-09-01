FESCO Posts H1 2025 Financials and Operations Results

FESCO Transport Group has published its financial and operations results for the six months of 2025 ended July 30, 2025.

International sea freight was up 6% year-on-year to 256 thousand TEU, cabotage liftings grew 16% to 53 thousand TEU.

Intermodal transportation volume increased 10% to 336 thousand TEU while import and export cross-border rail freight surged 106% to exceed 60 thousand TEU.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok retained its leadership position in the Russian container market despite a 7% decrease in container throughput to 387 thousand TEU. Vehicles handling grew 23% to 60 thousand units.

The Group’s revenue increased 12% to 87.7 bn rubles ($1.1 bn), EBITDA was up 9% to 19.8 bn rubles ($249.3 mn), profit before tax declined 6% to 2.7 bn rubles ($33.8 mn) and net profit dropped 60% to 709 mn rubles ($8/9 mn).

