Контейнерный поезд из Петрозаводска во Владивосток
01.09.2025

FESCO Posts H1 2025 Financials and Operations Results

    • FESCO Transport Group has published its financial and operations results for the six months of 2025 ended July 30, 2025.

    International sea freight was up 6% year-on-year to 256 thousand TEU, cabotage liftings grew 16% to 53 thousand TEU.

    Intermodal transportation volume increased 10% to 336 thousand TEU while import and export cross-border rail freight surged 106% to exceed 60 thousand TEU.

    Commercial Port of Vladivostok retained its leadership position in the Russian container market despite a 7% decrease in container throughput to 387 thousand TEU. Vehicles handling grew 23% to 60 thousand units.

    The Group’s revenue increased 12% to 87.7 bn rubles ($1.1 bn), EBITDA was up 9% to 19.8 bn rubles ($249.3 mn), profit before tax declined 6% to 2.7 bn rubles ($33.8 mn) and net profit dropped 60%  to 709 mn rubles ($8/9 mn).

    Photo: FESCO


