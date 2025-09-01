SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Арктического бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
01.09.2025

Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 1.7%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    19.06.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-May 2025
    The aggregate railway traffic of this commodity was up 18% year-on-year.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    0
    27.01.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in December 2024 Down 3.2%
    Export declined by 2,8%
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    14.03.2025
    Intra-Russia Rail Transportation of Grain Grows
    Grain transportation by rail for the home market is growing.
    2025grainsIntra-RussiaRussian Railways
    0
    05.06.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2025: Ore Up
    Export was up 5.3%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    26.02.2025
    Russia to Build Deepwater Port in Myanmar
    Russia and Myanmar signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
    DeepwaterMemorandum of UnderstandingMyanmarPorts
    0
    20.02.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 8, 2023
    Freight rates remain on the same level Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.09.2025 FESCO Posts H1 2025 Financials and Operations Results
    01.09.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 1.7%
    28.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in July 2025 Down 16%
    27.08.2025 Syktyvkar Rail Terminal Capacity Expansion
    25.08.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 10.6% in July
    25.08.2025 FESCO Develops Own Flexitank Model
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •