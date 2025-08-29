SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Дальневосточного бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
29.08.2025

Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in July 2025: Liquefied Gas Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.05.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 4.6%
    Import grew by 96.8%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    26.02.2025
    Russia to Build Deepwater Port in Myanmar
    Russia and Myanmar signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
    DeepwaterMemorandum of UnderstandingMyanmarPorts
    0
    06.08.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in June 2025: Piece Cargo Down
    Export was up 3.2%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    30.01.2025
    Russian Baltic Ports in December 2024: Timber and Logs Up
    Export declined by 4.6%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    22.05.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 5.1% in April 2025
    Import was down 7.2%, export down 1.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    0
    09.01.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2024: Piece Cargo Up
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 8.5 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in July 2025 Down 16%
    27.08.2025 Syktyvkar Rail Terminal Capacity Expansion
    25.08.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 10.6% in July
    25.08.2025 FESCO Develops Own Flexitank Model
    20.08.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 6.4% in July 2025
    20.08.2025 FESCO Delivers First Frozen Food Shipment from Novorossiysk to Oman
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •