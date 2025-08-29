Car Petrol Export Ban Extended

The Government of the Russian Federation is implementing a new temporary ban on car petrol export, the Government press office has reported.

W.e.f. September 1 till October 31, 2025, the ban will apply to all exporters including producers. For the period during October 1-31, the ban will be lifted for petrol producers.

The restriction introduced by Order No 229 of February 2025 for the period starting March I through August 31, 2025 currently in force does not apply to petrol producers.

The new decision is aimed at maintaining the stable situation in the home fuel market.

