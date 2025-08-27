Syktyvkar Rail Terminal Capacity Expansion

Russian Railways have increased the capacity of their cargo terminal in Syktyvkar, Komi Republic, the company said in a statement.

In the framework of the project, terminal rails were extended to simultaneously accommodate 57 railcars compared to only 28 before the reconstruction. This is expected to reduce shunting operations and speed up train loading and unloading.

Also, the territory of the storage yards was expanded by 70% to accommodate more than 770 TEU at a time.

As a result, the terminal at Syktyvkar, which is a key container hub in Komi, will be able to handle more cargo. The terminal serves regular block trains, including those carrying sawn goods designated for China.

Photo: Russian Railways