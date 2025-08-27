Cruise Line Planned for Launch in Russian Far East

A cruise line to link Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk in the Russian Far East is planned to be launched in May 2026, the federal agency responsible for state-owned port property Rosmorport said in a statement.

The project is developed by Rosmorport in cooperation with KS-Strategichesky Alliance. The line will be operated by Russian Cruise Company to be established in the Kuril Islands. An agreement to establich the company was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this year.

A state of the art cruise liner with a capacity of 1,000-1,300 passengers is to serve the line. At present, infrastructure to accommodate the vessel and cater for tourists is being developed in the regions to be called.

A meeting to discuss the project and cruise tourism development in the Russian Far East was held recently. Cruise tourism development will be also discussed at a special session during the Far East Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok in September.

Photo: Rosmorport