SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Круизную линию на Дальнем Востоке планируется запустить в мае 2026
27.08.2025

Cruise Line Planned for Launch in Russian Far East

    • A cruise line to link Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk in the Russian Far East is planned to be launched in May 2026, the federal agency responsible for state-owned port property Rosmorport said in a statement.

    The project is developed by Rosmorport in cooperation with KS-Strategichesky Alliance. The line will be operated by Russian Cruise Company to be established in the Kuril Islands. An agreement to establich the company was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this year.

    A state of the art cruise liner with a capacity of 1,000-1,300 passengers is to serve the line. At present, infrastructure to accommodate the vessel and cater for tourists is being developed in the regions to be called.

    A meeting to discuss the project and cruise tourism development in the Russian Far East was held recently. Cruise tourism development will be also discussed at a special session during the Far East Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok in September.

    Photo: Rosmorport


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.05.2025
    Global Ports Increases Reefer Capacity in Russian Far East
    Global Ports’ marine container terminal in the Russian Far East has increased the capacity of its reefer container yard.
    Global PortsReeferRussian Far East
    0
    11.04.2025
    Skovorodino Railway Station Modernization Underway
    Russian Railways are completing the second stage of the railway station of Skovorodino reconstruction.
    ReconstructionRussian Far EastRussian RailwaysСковородино
    0
    14.03.2025
    Ro-Pax for Russian Far East to Be Delivered This Year
    At present, the mooring trials have started.
    FerryRo-paxRussian Far EastShipbuilding
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    27.08.2025 Syktyvkar Rail Terminal Capacity Expansion
    25.08.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 10.6% in July
    25.08.2025 FESCO Develops Own Flexitank Model
    20.08.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 6.4% in July 2025
    20.08.2025 FESCO Delivers First Frozen Food Shipment from Novorossiysk to Oman
    15.08.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 11.9% in July 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •