ПНТ принял импортное пальмовое масло с морского танкера
26.08.2025

First Oil Terminal Handles Imported Palm Oil

    • Petersburg Oil Terminal PNT has completed unloading palm oil from a tanker and loading it onto rail, the company said in a statement. This is the first time in 30 years that this kind of operation performed by the terminal.

    Previously, PNT specialized mainly on export designated oil products delivered to the terminal by rail, road and river barges. However, since 2022, the company started a programme aimed at diversifying its cargo base.

    Due to the completion of the first stage of a large-scale modernization project the terminal has been able to start loading cargo in a reverse mode.

    30 thousand tons of imported palm oil delivered from Southeast Asia was unloaded and export designated sunflower oil was loaded for the back voyage.

    Photo: Petersburg Oil Terminal


