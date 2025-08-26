First Ever Woman Captain of Nuclear Icebreaker

Marina Starovoitova has been appointed captain of the “Yamal” nuclear icebreaker becoming the world’s first woman at the helm of a nuclear icebreaker.

Starovoitova has been serving at sea for more than 20 year including 6 years on board nuclear-powered icebreakers rising from orderly to first mate.

She started her career at sea on board the “Sovetsky Soyuz” nuclear icebreaker, then worked on board commercial vessels before entering the Admiral Makarov Maritime Academy.

After graduating she returned to Atmoflot, the operator of Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet, with a diploma of a first mate and was appointed first mate of the “Yamal” icebreaker.

Now she will continue as the captain of the vessel.

Photo: Rosatom