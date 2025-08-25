SeaNews Information&Consulting
FESCO разработала собственный флекситанк
25.08.2025

FESCO Develops Own Flexitank Model

    • FESCO Transport Group has developed its own flexitank model specially designed for transportation of non-hazardous liquid cargo in 40’ units.

    The Group also developed local technical requirements for placing and fixing the hermetic insert in containers, which were approved by Russian Railways’ Center for corporate customer service.

    FESCO-developed flexitank is made of flexible polymer resistant to exterior factors and has a cubic capacity of 24,000 to 28,000 liters.

    The flexitank is designed to carry liquid cargo including liquid food products. The size choice was defined by the Group’s existent container park more than 80% of which is 40’ units.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




