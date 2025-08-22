First Fertilizers Shipment Loaded for OTEKO Taman Terminal

The first batch of mineral fertilizers to be exported via OTEKO’s bulk terminal in Taman has been loaded onto rail, the company said in a statement.

The entire lot to be loaded on aboard a vessel will consist of more than 50 thousand tons of nitroammophoska, a complex fertilizer containing 3 essential minerals for sustainable plant growth – potassium, phosphorus and nitrogen.

The first hopper cars have already arrived at the terminal. The vessel arrival is expected in early September. Temporarily, a direct loading scheme utilizing belt conveyors will be used.

In the near future, OTEKO intends to handle several sorts of fertilizers at Taman.

Photo: courtesy of OTEKO