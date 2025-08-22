SeaNews Information&Consulting
Первая партия минеральный удобрений для терминала ОТЭКО в Тамани
22.08.2025

First Fertilizers Shipment Loaded for OTEKO Taman Terminal

    • The first batch of mineral fertilizers to be exported via OTEKO’s bulk terminal in Taman has been loaded onto rail, the company said in a statement.

    The entire lot to be loaded on aboard a vessel will consist of more than 50 thousand tons of nitroammophoska, a complex fertilizer containing 3 essential minerals for sustainable plant growth – potassium, phosphorus and nitrogen.

    The first hopper cars have already arrived at the terminal. The vessel arrival is expected in early September. Temporarily, a direct loading scheme utilizing belt conveyors will be used.

    In the near future, OTEKO intends to handle several sorts of fertilizers at Taman.

    Photo: courtesy of OTEKO


