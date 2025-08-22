SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Вырос экспорт соусов из Сибири
22.08.2025

Export of Sauces from Siberia Growing

    • More than 6 thousand tons of sauces (mayonnaise, ketchup, soy sauce, marinades, etc.) and sauce ingredients was exported from Siberia during January-June 2025.

    According to the RF Federal Customs Service, the total value of the products exported exceeded 1 million rubles ($12.6 thousand), up 11% year-on-year.

    Sauces made in Siberia are exported to 21 country, the major importers being Asian markets, which account for 8% of the total. This year, new export markets like Bulgaria, South Korea and Montenegro emerged.

    The Kemerovo region accounts for the largest share of the entire exports (52%) followed by the Novosibirsk region accounting for 32% and the Irkutsk region with 16%.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


  •  




