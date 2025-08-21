SeaNews Information&Consulting
Sovcomflot Posts Lower QoQ Profit for Q1 2024
21.08.2025

Sovcomflot Posts Revenue Growth for Q2 2025

    • Sovcomflot has published a general consolidated financial report for the second quarter and the first half of 2025.

    In Q2 2025, the Group’s revenue grew 22.3% quarter-on-quarter to $340 million, TCE revenue was up 25.7% to $279 million and EBITDA up 50.5% to $158 million.

    Loss for the period declined 89.3% quarter-on-quarter. Corrected net profit made $20,7 million compared to net loss of $1.2 million in Q1 2025.

    In H1 2025, revenue declined 39.4% year-on-year to $618 million, TCE revenue was down 39.7% to $502 million and EBITDA down 55.5% to $263 million.

    Operating expense decreased 4.4% to $196 million, general and administrative expense increased 17.1% to $48 million.

    Loss for the period declined made $435 million compared to net profit of $324 million for H1 2025. Corrected net profit attributable to stockholders dropped 94.4% to $19.5 million.

    Photo: Shipspotting / Daniil


