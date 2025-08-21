First Ship Arrives at Arkhangelsk by Arctic Express No 1 Route

This year’s first vessel from China has arrived at Arkhangelsk by the Arctic Express No 1 route, the press office of the Arkhangelsk region government reports.

The project aimed at developing a short and reliable transport link between Russia and China by the Norther Sea Route is developed in cooperation with Chinese partners.

The ship delivered 497 containers with car parts, PVC film, and steel or Russian importers. Next week, the vessel will set sail for a return voyage with timber products made by Arkhangelsk companies.

Photo: Arkhangelsk region government press office