Fruit and Nuts Import via Sheremetyevo Growing

Almost 3.5 thousand tons of fruit and nuts carried by road was imported via the Sheremetyevo Customs during January-June 2025, up 13% year-on-year.

According to the RF Federal Customs Service, the major exporters were Egypt, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Morocco.

The largest share of the total is fresh fruit and berries like strawberries, sweet cherries, papayas, raspberries, litchis, and jackfruit.

Also, the customs record a growing trend in the import of nuts including coconuts, almonds and macadamia nuts.

All the imported commodities are customs cleared on a priority basis to get them on shelves as soon as possible.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service