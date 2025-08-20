SeaNews Information&Consulting
Назначения в ФТС
20.08.2025

Fruit and Nuts Import via Sheremetyevo Growing

    • Almost 3.5 thousand tons of fruit and nuts carried by road was imported via the Sheremetyevo Customs during January-June 2025, up 13% year-on-year.

    According to the RF Federal Customs Service, the major exporters were Egypt, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Morocco.

    The largest share of the total is fresh fruit and berries like strawberries, sweet cherries, papayas, raspberries, litchis, and jackfruit.

    Also, the customs record a growing trend in the import of nuts including coconuts, almonds and macadamia nuts.

    All the imported commodities are customs cleared on a priority basis to get them on shelves as soon as possible.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


    Related content
    10.06.2025
    Confectionery Export from Vladimir Region Growing
    The assortment of confectionery exported from the Vladimir region is expanding and the volume is growing.
    ConfectionaryCustoms statisticsExport
    0
    28.07.2025
    Melon and Watermelon Import to Urals Up 7-Fold
    More than 7,260 tons of melons and watermelons was imported to the Urals since the year start.
    2025Customs statisticsImportUrals
    0
    04.04.2025
    Exotic Fruit Import from China to Urals Triple
    Since the start of the year 2025, 240 tons of fruit imported from China was released by the Ural Customs Administration.
    ChinaFruitImportUrals
    0
    13.08.2025
    Nectarines Import to Urals Doubles
    One of the major exporters of those fruit is Uzbekistan.
    Customs statisticsFruitImportUrals
    0
    11.07.2025
    Vegetable Oil Export from Altay Up
    Tonnage-wise, vegetable oils export doubled.
    AltayCustoms statisticsExportVegetable oil
    0
    27.05.2025
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-March 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-March 2025 made $158 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Customs statisticsExportImport
    0


    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.08.2025 FESCO Delivers First Frozen Food Shipment from Novorossiysk to Oman
    15.08.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 11.9% in July 2025
    13.08.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 3.3% in January-July 2025
    12.08.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 41.6%
    12.08.2025 TransContainer Installs First Solar Power Station
    07.08.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Up 33.3%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
