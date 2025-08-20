SeaNews Information&Consulting
Первая партия замороженных продуктов питания из Новороссийска в Оман
20.08.2025

FESCO Delivers First Frozen Food Shipment from Novorossiysk to Oman

    • FESCP Transport Group has delivered the first reefer container with food products made in Russia from Novorossiysk to Sohar in Oman, the Group said in a statement.

    The operator was Dalreftrans, part of FESCO Group and a specialist in temperature sensitive and perishable cargo.

    The first reefer container stuffed with frozen semi-finished meat peoducts was trucked to Novorossiysk from the customer’s warehouse in Bryansk and shipped on board FESCO’s vessel deployed in the Group’s regular FESCO Indian Line West to Jebel Ali in the UAE. There, the container was transshipped onto a feeder vessel and delivered on August 16 to the final destination, the port of Sohar.

    FESCO sees a large potential in the Persian Gulf market for Russian exporters and is expanding the geographic scope of o=its services accordingly, the Group said.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




