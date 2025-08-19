SeaNews Information&Consulting
19.08.2025

Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control

    • On September 1, 2025, Order N) 1255-r issued by the Government of the Russian Federation on May 20, 2025 enters into force.

    The Order defines the border crossing checkpoint where state veterinary, sanitary-quarantine and phytosanitary control is to be performed by the customs authorities.

    In the Northwest region of Russia, those checkpoints are: Kunichina Gora and Shumilkino on the Russia-Estonia border, Wartsila on the Russia-Finland border and Mamonovo 2 on the Russia-Poland border.

    Both documentary and physical control at those checkpoints will be performed by customs bodies.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


