18.08.2025

Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-July 2025

    • Russian Railways have reported a 24.7% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-July 2025. 24.5 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

    Most of the export fertilizers, 20.5 mn tons, up 23% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 18.1 mn tons, up 26.5% to the Russian Northwest ports and 2.4 mn tons, up 3.7%, to the Southern ports. 4 mn tons, up 33.6-fold, was transported via railway border crossing checkpoints.

    The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January-July 2025 amounted to 41.1 mn tons, 4.% above the figure for the first 7 months of 2024.

    The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (10.9 mn tons, up 2.3% year-on-year), Murmansk region (8.9 mn tons, up 1.7%) and Vologda region (3.6 mn tons, up 26.4%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


