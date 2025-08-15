Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in January-July 2025

In January-July 2025, the loading of export designated ferrous metals grew, Russian Railways have reported. Railway traffic of such commodities was up 15.9% year-on-year to almost 14.5 mn tons. Containerized shipment of ferrous metals grew 1.6-fold to almost 48,000 TEU.

Most of the export designated traffic, 10.3 mn tons, up 1.6% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. 6.5 mn tons, up 17.9%, was transported to the Southern ports, 2.5 mn tons, up 22.9%, to the Northwestern ports, and 1.3 mn tons, up 4.6%, to the Russian Far East ports.

Ferrous metals export via railway border crossings increased 11.2% to make 4.1 mn tons.

The largest volumes of chemicals in January-July 2025 were loaded onto rail in Lipetsk (4.9 mn tons), Chelyabinsk (2 mn tons) and Sverdlovsk (1.7 mn tons) regions.

