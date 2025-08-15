SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт по жд черных металлов, 7 месяцев 2025
15.08.2025

Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in January-July 2025

    • In January-July 2025, the loading of export designated ferrous metals grew, Russian Railways have reported. Railway traffic of such commodities was up 15.9% year-on-year to almost 14.5 mn tons. Containerized shipment of ferrous metals grew 1.6-fold to almost 48,000 TEU.

    Most of the export designated traffic, 10.3 mn tons, up 1.6% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. 6.5 mn tons, up 17.9%, was transported to the Southern ports, 2.5 mn tons, up 22.9%, to the Northwestern ports, and 1.3 mn tons, up 4.6%, to the Russian Far East ports.

    Ferrous metals export via railway border crossings increased 11.2% to make 4.1 mn tons.

    The largest volumes of chemicals in January-July 2025 were loaded onto rail in Lipetsk (4.9 mn tons), Chelyabinsk (2 mn tons) and Sverdlovsk (1.7 mn tons) regions.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.07.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 1.7% in January-June 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 2.9% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for January-June 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    15.07.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in May 2025 Down 41.8%
    Export declined by 71.1%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    10.07.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 25.1%
    99.6% container traffic was in cabotage.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    25.02.2025
    Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic in January 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 1.4-fold year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January 2025.
    2025ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    05.08.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-July 2025 Declines 7.3%
    In January-July 2025, Russian Railways loaded 646.6 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRussian Railways
    0
    06.03.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 10, 2023
    On week 10, freight rates in Azov and Black Sea region continue to grow.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    13.08.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 3.3% in January-July 2025
    12.08.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 41.6%
    12.08.2025 TransContainer Installs First Solar Power Station
    07.08.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Up 33.3%
    07.08.2025 Block Train from Vladivostok to Kaluga
    05.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 20.5%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •