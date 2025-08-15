SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Таманский терминал навалочных грузов расширяет номенклатуру
15.08.2025

OTEKO Starts Handling Iron Ore Materials at Taman

    • OTEKO has started handling iron ore pellets and concentrate at its solid bulk terminal at the port of Taman, the company said in a statement.

    At the moment, more than 600 thousand tons of iron ore materials have been sent to the terminal, which will load it on board Panamax and Capesize bulkers for shipping to China.

    By the end of the year, OTEKO plans to handle some 3.5 million tons of iron ore materials at Taman thus increasing the terminal throughput.

    In August, the Taman-based terminal will for the first time in its history handle all the commodities it was designed for, including coal, coke, sulphur, iron ore concentrate and pellets, and mineral fertilizers. However, the key cargo for the terminal remains coal.

    Photo: courtesy of OTEKO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    23.06.2025
    Demetra Holding Invests in Grain Terminals in Novorossiysk and Taman
    Demetra Holding intends to invest large sums of money into its grain terminals in Novorossiysk and Taman.
    DemetragrainsInvestment projectNovorossiysk
    0
    16.05.2025
    OTEKO Implements 3D Printing
    OTEKO has put into operation a 3D Printing workshop.
    3D PrintingInnovationOTEKO
    0
    07.04.2025
    OTEKO Completes Building Mineral Fertilizers Warehouse
    One of the world’s largest
    FertilizersOTEKOWarehouse
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    13.08.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 3.3% in January-July 2025
    12.08.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 41.6%
    12.08.2025 TransContainer Installs First Solar Power Station
    07.08.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Up 33.3%
    07.08.2025 Block Train from Vladivostok to Kaluga
    05.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 20.5%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •