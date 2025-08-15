OTEKO Starts Handling Iron Ore Materials at Taman

OTEKO has started handling iron ore pellets and concentrate at its solid bulk terminal at the port of Taman, the company said in a statement.

At the moment, more than 600 thousand tons of iron ore materials have been sent to the terminal, which will load it on board Panamax and Capesize bulkers for shipping to China.

By the end of the year, OTEKO plans to handle some 3.5 million tons of iron ore materials at Taman thus increasing the terminal throughput.

In August, the Taman-based terminal will for the first time in its history handle all the commodities it was designed for, including coal, coke, sulphur, iron ore concentrate and pellets, and mineral fertilizers. However, the key cargo for the terminal remains coal.

