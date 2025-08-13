Nectarines Import to Urals Doubles

More than 3 thousand tons of nectarines, peaches, apricots, plums and sweet cherries worth 600 million rubles ($7.5 million) was imported to the Urals since the year start, the RF Federal Customs Service reported in its social media account.

One of the major exporters of those fruit is Uzbekistan, with almost 2 thousand tons worth more than 300 million rubles ($3.74 million) imported from that country.

In terms of weight, nectarines import from Uzbekistan grew 2.2-fold year-on-year, and peaches and plums import increased 20%.

Also, more than 500 tons of nectarines, up 1.4-fold year-on-year, worth 100 million rubles ($1.25 million), up 3-fold, was imported from China.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service