TransContainer Installs First Solar Power Station

TransContainer has installed its first solar power station at the terminal at the railway station of Rostov Tovarny, the company said in a statement.

The pilot project is aimed at improving energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and cutting operations expenses.

The 63 KWt network station built on Russian-manufactured modules is expected to produce up to 30% of the entire power consumption of the terminal. The solar batteries will allow of cutting emissions by up to 25 tons annually.

Provided the first pilot solar station pays back well, similar equipment will be installed at other terminals operated by TransContainer.

Photo: Delo Group