«Владимир Ерыгин», пароход и человек
11.08.2025

Volga Shipping’s New Vessel Starts Maiden Voyage

    • The dry cargo ship “Vladimir Yerygin”, a third vessel built to RSD71 Design, has set sail for its maiden voyage after loading wheat at Togliatti River Port, the company said in a statement.

    The ship is named after Vladimir Yerygin, who was Chief of the Black Sea Ports Authority during 2014-2020, and prior to that was Novorossiysk Port Harbour Master.

    The “Vladimir Yerygin” starts operating four months after the “Konstruktor Yegorov”, the first vessels in the series, and three months after the “Leonid Bagrov”, the second ship in the series, came into service.

    The vessels are classed as Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS BWM(T) CONT (deck and hold) DG (bulk; pack) DE-Tier III A-Thuster (M) General dry cargo by the Russian Register of Shipping.

    Photo: courtesy of Volga Shipping


