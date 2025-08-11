SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Земснаряд для Росморречфлота вышел на ходовые испытания
11.08.2025

Dredger Sets for Sea Trials

    • A cutter suction dredger built for the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport set for sea trials from Lotos Shipyard, Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 50 мm
    • Beam: 11.88 m;
    • Height: 2/97 m;
    • Draft: 1.30 m;
    • Depth maximum: 10 m;
    • Depth minimum 2.0 m;
    • Dredging capacity: 900 cub m per hour.

    Two vessels built to this design has been put into operation, and the third one is being prepared for delivery to the customer.

    Photo: courtesy of United Shipbuilding Corporation


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    18.04.2025
    Modernization Programme for Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard Approved
    United Shipbuilding Corporation is investing 7.5 bn rubles into the first stage of Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard modernization.
    ModernizationShipbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation Красное Сормово
    0
    08.04.2025
    Yakutia Nuclear Icebreaker Heads for Port of Registry
    The 22220 Design icebreakers are the largest and the most powerful in the world.
    Baltic ShipyardIcebreakersNuclearUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0
    16.04.2025
    New Generation Inland Ferry Concept
    Vympel Design Bureau has developed a concept inland ferry 00640 Design project.
    FerryInland shippingShipbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0
    24.04.2025
    United Shipbuilding Corporation Starts Building New Dredger
    United Shipbuilding Corporation’s ASPO Yard has started the construction of a 93.159А Design cutter suction wheel bucket dredger.
    DredgerShipbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0
    25.04.2025
    Volga Shipping’s New Vessel Sets Sail for Maiden Voyage
    The “Leonid Bagrov” is the second vessel in a series of RSD71 Design ships.
    Maiden voyageNewbuildingVolga Shipping Co
    0
    11.08.2025
    Volga Shipping’s New Vessel Starts Maiden Voyage
    The ship is named after Vladimir Yerygin, who was Chief of the Black Sea Ports Authority during 2014-2020.
    Maiden voyageNewbuildingVolga Shipping Co
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    12.08.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 41.6%
    12.08.2025 TransContainer Installs First Solar Power Station
    07.08.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Up 33.3%
    07.08.2025 Block Train from Vladivostok to Kaluga
    05.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 20.5%
    04.08.2025 China – Russian Far East Service Frequency Doubled
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •