Dredger Sets for Sea Trials

A cutter suction dredger built for the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport set for sea trials from Lotos Shipyard, Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 50 мm

Beam: 11.88 m;

Height: 2/97 m;

Draft: 1.30 m;

Depth maximum: 10 m;

Depth minimum 2.0 m;

Dredging capacity: 900 cub m per hour.

Two vessels built to this design has been put into operation, and the third one is being prepared for delivery to the customer.

Photo: courtesy of United Shipbuilding Corporation