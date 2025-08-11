Dredger Sets for Sea Trials

A cutter suction dredger built for the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport set for sea trials from Lotos Shipyard, Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement.
Vessel particulars:
- LOA: 50 мm
- Beam: 11.88 m;
- Height: 2/97 m;
- Draft: 1.30 m;
- Depth maximum: 10 m;
- Depth minimum 2.0 m;
- Dredging capacity: 900 cub m per hour.
Two vessels built to this design has been put into operation, and the third one is being prepared for delivery to the customer.
Photo: courtesy of United Shipbuilding Corporation