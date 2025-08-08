SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Возобновляет работу паромная линия Владивосток – Сокчо
08.08.2025

Vladivostok – Sokcho Ferry Service Resumed

    • The international ro-pax ferry service between Sokcho in South Korea and Vladivostok in Russia has resumed operations, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said in its social media account.

    The first ro-pax ferry “GNL Grace” has arrived at Vladivostok in a test sailing with cargo on board only, and no passengers. For the time being, the service will continue in a cargo only mode. Passenger transportation is planned to be resumed starting next month.

    The service frequency will be weekly, by 2026, it is planned to be expanded to twice a week.

    The service between Vladivostok and Sokcho operated till 2024 when it was suspended due to the financial problems of the then operator.

    Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    25.03.2025
    New Multimodal Service between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad
    Kaliningrad Railway has reported launching a new multimodal service from Kaliningrad region to St. Petersburg.
    FerryKaliningradMultimodalService
    0
    22.07.2025
    Block Train from Karelia to Far East
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a new regular block train from Petrozavodsk in Karelia, Northwest Russia, to Vladivostok.
    Block trainFESCO KareliaVladivostok
    0
    19.02.2025
    FESCO Adds Kwangyang to Korea Service
    FESCO Transport Group has added the port of Kwangyang to its FESCO Korea Soviet Direct Line.
    FESCO Port rotationSouth Korea
    0
    14.03.2025
    Ro-Pax for Russian Far East to Be Delivered This Year
    At present, the mooring trials have started.
    FerryRo-paxRussian Far EastShipbuilding
    0
    13.02.2025
    New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular rail service branded FESCO Tolyatti Shuttle from Togliatti in Central Russia to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokTogliatti
    0
    15.07.2025
    FESCO Launches Block Trains from Vladivostok to Nizhnekamsk
    FESCO Transport Group has announced the launch of a block train service branded FESCO Kama Shuttle.
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokНижнекамск
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    07.08.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Up 33.3%
    07.08.2025 Block Train from Vladivostok to Kaluga
    05.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 20.5%
    04.08.2025 China – Russian Far East Service Frequency Doubled
    29.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 23.4% in June
    29.07.2025 FESCO Launches Direct Viet Nam – Russia Rail Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •