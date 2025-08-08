Vladivostok – Sokcho Ferry Service Resumed

The international ro-pax ferry service between Sokcho in South Korea and Vladivostok in Russia has resumed operations, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said in its social media account.

The first ro-pax ferry “GNL Grace” has arrived at Vladivostok in a test sailing with cargo on board only, and no passengers. For the time being, the service will continue in a cargo only mode. Passenger transportation is planned to be resumed starting next month.

The service frequency will be weekly, by 2026, it is planned to be expanded to twice a week.

The service between Vladivostok and Sokcho operated till 2024 when it was suspended due to the financial problems of the then operator.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport