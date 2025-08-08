SeaNews Information&Consulting
08.08.2025

Vegetables and Fruit Import to Kamchatka

    • During January-July 2025, more than 1.7 thousand tons of imported vegetables and fruit was customs cleared at the sea port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

    According to the RF Federal Customs Service’s statistics, this represents a 4-fold growth year-on-year. Value-wise, vegetables and fruit imports into the region exceeded $4.5 million.

    Kamchatka imports various sorts of apples, pears, grapes, tangerines, lemons, nectarines and other fruits. On the average, 12 reefer containers stuffed with vegetables and fruit are delivered to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky from China monthly. The cargo transits land-based road cross-border checkpoints or the sea port of Vladivostok.

    A state of the art warehouse for customs and phyto and sanitary control was put into operation at Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in April this year in order to cope with the growing imports.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


