Block Train from Vladivostok to Kaluga

FESCO Transport Group has launched its first block train from Vladivostok in the Russian Far East to Kaluga in Central Russia to deliver car parts made in China, the Group said in a statement.

The railway service branded FESCO Kaluga Shuttle is designed to provide regular car parts supplies for a car manufacturing factory in the Kaluga region.

Componentry is shipped from North China ports to Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO, by FESCO China Direct Line, and then transported to the destination by rail.

The first shipment of car parts consisting of 152 TEU left Vladivostok on August 6. Rail delivery is expected to take 12 days, with a total transit time of some 35 days.

The next train is to run from Vladivostok on August 15.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO