SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новые назначения в ФТС
06.08.2025

Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters

    • The Eurasian Economic Commission has decided to set zero import customs dues on sodium sulfides and cellulose esters, the RF Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

    The measure will be in force starting 30 days after the official publication till December 31, 2026.

    Sodium sulfides are used by chemical and metallurgic industries, while cellulose esters are widely used as thickening and water bonding agents in household chemical products, construction materials, pharmaceuticals and in petrochemical industry.

    Photo: Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    03.07.2025
    Coffee Imports to Siberia
    Most of the imports was raw arabica.
    Only for subscribers
    CoffeeCustoms statisticsImportSiberia
    0
    26.03.2025
    Railway Loading of Chemicals in January-February 2025
    In January-February 2025, the loading of chemical products made by Russian manufacturers increased.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysChemicals
    0
    19.03.2025
    EEU – Iran Agreement on Free Trade Comes into Force in May
    The Eurasian Economic Commission has received an official notification from the Islamic Republic of […]
    AgreementEurasian Economic UnionFree trade agreementIran
    0
    04.04.2025
    Exotic Fruit Import from China to Urals Triple
    Since the start of the year 2025, 240 tons of fruit imported from China was released by the Ural Customs Administration.
    ChinaFruitImportUrals
    0
    05.02.2025
    Facilitated Import Procedures for Electronic Appliances Extended
    The simplified procedures for importing smartphones, tablets, laptops and other technical devices has been […]
    FacilitationImportElectronic appliances
    0
    28.07.2025
    Melon and Watermelon Import to Urals Up 7-Fold
    More than 7,260 tons of melons and watermelons was imported to the Urals since the year start.
    2025Customs statisticsImportUrals
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    05.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 20.5%
    04.08.2025 China – Russian Far East Service Frequency Doubled
    29.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 23.4% in June
    29.07.2025 FESCO Launches Direct Viet Nam – Russia Rail Service
    28.07.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 14.9% in June 2025
    23.07.2025 Global Ports’ Container Throughput Declines in H1 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •