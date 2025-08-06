Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters

The Eurasian Economic Commission has decided to set zero import customs dues on sodium sulfides and cellulose esters, the RF Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

The measure will be in force starting 30 days after the official publication till December 31, 2026.

Sodium sulfides are used by chemical and metallurgic industries, while cellulose esters are widely used as thickening and water bonding agents in household chemical products, construction materials, pharmaceuticals and in petrochemical industry.

Photo: Federal Customs Service