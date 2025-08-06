SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
06.08.2025

Tropical Fruit Import to Irkutsk Up

    • During the first half of 2025, 20 tons of tropical fruit was delivered by air was cleared by the Irkutsk Customs House, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account. Compared to the H1 2024 statistics, tropical fruit import into Irkutsk region grew 33%.

    The perishable cargo is imported from Thailand and is customs cleared on the priority basis. During January-June 2025, the import of pitahayas, durians and lemongrass stems increased. Also, Thailand-grown melons and mangoes are in high demand in the region.

    This year, Irkutsk importers started buying such exotic positions as pink apples, papayas, mangosteens and blue tea leaves.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


