Semi-Precious Stones Export from Urals

The export of precious and semi-precious stones from the Urals to Asian countries is growing, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

Since the year start, more than 460 kilograms of emeralds, demanthoids, jade and souvenirs made from Ural gemstones was exported from the region. Compared to the same period of 2024, the export of gemstones and gemstone products increased 9%.

Emerald exports to India surged 76% year-on-year during the first half of 2025, while China imported some 300 kilograms of jade during the period under report.

Since last year, Thailand started acquiring gemstones form the Urals. This year, more than 100 mn ($1.3 mn) worth of demanthoids was exported to that country.

Photo: Ilya Kostylev via RF Federal Customs Service