SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первый прямой поезд из Китая на ТЛЦ «Южный порт»
05.08.2025

Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-July 2025 Declines 7.3%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    02.04.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic Slides 6% YoY in Q1 2025
    In January-March 2025, Russian Railways loaded 277.7 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRussian Railways
    0
    01.08.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 18.5% YoY in June 2025
    Export declined by 25.5%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    06.03.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 10, 2023
    On week 10, freight rates in Azov and Black Sea region continue to grow.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    10.06.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 1.7% in January-May 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 1.7% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for January-May 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    22.05.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 5.1% in April 2025
    Import was down 7.2%, export down 1.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    0
    01.07.2025
    Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in January-May 2025
    Railway traffic of such commodities was up 14.1% year-on-year.
    2025ExportFerrous metalsRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    05.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 20.5%
    04.08.2025 China – Russian Far East Service Frequency Doubled
    29.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 23.4% in June
    29.07.2025 FESCO Launches Direct Viet Nam – Russia Rail Service
    28.07.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 14.9% in June 2025
    23.07.2025 Global Ports’ Container Throughput Declines in H1 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •